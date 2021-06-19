Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raquel Feria Legrand

Infographic Family tree - infographics design

Raquel Feria Legrand
Raquel Feria Legrand
  • Save
Infographic Family tree - infographics design conceptual illustration conceptual design editorial illustration digital illustration illustrator information design visualization design editorial infographic illustration dataviz infographic infographics
Download color palette

Modern family tree infographics for a newspaper. Dataviz. Editorial infographics design.

Raquel Feria Legrand
Raquel Feria Legrand

More by Raquel Feria Legrand

View profile
    • Like