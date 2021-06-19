Suay Animation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi!
Today's piece is for Suay Sew Shop concept. It is a home page and a "for home" section of a catalogue. Creating this concept I thought about newspapers, so the decision for this transition was quite obvious - it should be as if you are folding the paper (:
Drop a comment if it was successful. If not - share you thought on what can be improved (;