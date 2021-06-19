Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Suay Animation web design web page fashion website interactive design motion graphic design catalogue page ui website animation start up website logo design craft clean web ux typography minimalistic interface
Today's piece is for Suay Sew Shop concept. It is a home page and a "for home" section of a catalogue. Creating this concept I thought about newspapers, so the decision for this transition was quite obvious - it should be as if you are folding the paper (:

Drop a comment if it was successful. If not - share you thought on what can be improved (;

