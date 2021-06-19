Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
vvild New Year Gift BoxPackage Design

vvild New Year Gift BoxPackage Design | YiuLeung branding new year
BRAND ｜ 服务品牌：深圳小野科技有限公司
PROJECT ｜ 服务项目：新年礼盒设计
DATE ｜ 上市日期：2021
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it. ❤️

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
