Accounting Firm Website

graphic design ux website branding ui logo design
Boshoff Visser Incorporated is a great accounting firm that cares for their clients and the services provided to them.

Starting with their logo, we redesigned the company's identity to showcase their authenticity. Working with BVI's marketing team we created a website which is user-friendly, easy to navigate on and provides a pleasant experience to any visitors.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
