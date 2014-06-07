Van Huynh

You Are My Sunshine

You Are My Sunshine sun illustration texture yellow bright childrens art
A lot of things happening lately and my productivity has slowed down a bit this month. New job, new people, new apartment. This drawing I did of a sun for a children's music CD gives me optimism for the future.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
