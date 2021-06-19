Can Berk Sanal

Origami Cafe Website Landing Page

Origami Cafe Website Landing Page ui web typography minimal design
This is a landing page for origami cafe website.
Font types are Abril Fatface and Montserrat.
You can access the website from https://origamicoffee.netlify.app/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
