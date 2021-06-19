Kurry - Restataurant Web Design Concept

Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here

-

Today I made a website home page concept for a restaurant that sells curry

-

In this design I learned how to make image elements more attractive by adding little details to the image, and I also tried to use a serif font in this design.

-

Thanks for your support❤️

.

.

