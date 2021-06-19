Dominggo Mau

Kurry - Restataurant Web Design Concept

Kurry - Restataurant Web Design Concept orange photography food restaurant card ui web design design minimal ui design uiux user interface design flat design gradient
Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here
Today I made a website home page concept for a restaurant that sells curry
In this design I learned how to make image elements more attractive by adding little details to the image, and I also tried to use a serif font in this design.
Thanks for your support❤️
