Karl Bembridge

Nero Emperor | HTML Experiment

Karl Bembridge
Karl Bembridge
  • Save
Nero Emperor | HTML Experiment text style words fonts type html website layout background effects interactive
Download color palette

I've recently started using Adobe Dreamweaver, at the moment I'm continuing to improve my skills as I feel my understandment with the software are not up to expectations.

For this project I had to design a basic HTML page for an infamous historical character. Moving away from my obsession with the Egyptians and Greeks. I chose the Roman emperor Nero, famous for supposidly being responsible for burning down sections of Rome to build the Domus Aurea.

I have used a classic serif font, heavily used in older times, a background to set the scene in the streets of Rome and a picture of Nero in the middle with a caption, text on the left giving a short summary of his life and death.

The links at the top are non-interactive, however, should my Dreamweaver skills improve, I may come back to make them interactive so more pages can be explored.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Karl Bembridge
Karl Bembridge

More by Karl Bembridge

View profile
    • Like