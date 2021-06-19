Online Banking App Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbble!
The shot shows screens in mobile banking, which allow you to view spending for a certain period of time and each category in detail. Graphics provide information in a more visual way
Redesign for Monobank)
zakrzhevskii.nikolai@gmail.com
