Street blue poster

Street blue poster banner streetposter poster logo graphic design design blue branding
Street branding for a car repair shop. A rich blue color will add an accent to the decor of the wall of the car repair shop. Works well as an advertising banner to attract attention.

Open for new projects.
email coskadesign@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
