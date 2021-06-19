Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Masud Rana

Clothing Store Web UI

Clothing Store Web UI landing page web design website web webdesign website design home page homepage home page design landing page design mrstudio homepage design ui design
Hi There,
This is a Web UI exploration for clothing store Ecstacy . Hope you guys will like it.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!
Looking for UX/UI Design?
We are available for new projects, masudahsan21@gmail.com

