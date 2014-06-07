Massimo Garbagnati

Multiple Personalities

Massimo Garbagnati
Massimo Garbagnati
  • Save
Multiple Personalities characters me illustration photoshop personalities gif self-portrait ridiculous
Download color palette

This is a series of illustrations based on my imagination.
my caricature is always the subject of each character.

Massimo Garbagnati
Massimo Garbagnati

More by Massimo Garbagnati

View profile
    • Like