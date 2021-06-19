Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
THE FUNNY SAUCEPAN MAN

THE FUNNY SAUCEPAN MAN print children illustration childrens illustrator illustrator book illustration kids book design for children cover dribbble childrenbookillustration children book book illustration
Enid Blyton. "The Magic Faraway Tree"
part 1 "The Enchanted Wood"

And inside they saw the strangest little man they had ever seen, dancing the strangest dance! He had saucepans and kettles hung all over him, he wore a saucepan for a hat, and he crashed two saucepans together as he danced!

"Do you think he is dangerous?" said Jo, in a whisper.

