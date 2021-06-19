Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys, I made this illustration for Boardgame Cover named "Ibnu Batutah". The Boardgame is about an adventure of Ibnu Batutah, a moslem traveler who traveled around the world.
I really excited when approve this project. I made some exploration sketch and composition before rendering the final one. Hope you really like it :)