Revendeva

Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Ibnu Batutah Boardgame Cover cover gate game boardgame adventure traveler ibnubatutah islamic middleeast ui design vector illustration assets
Download color palette
  1. rhl-01.jpg
  2. rihla-02.jpg
  3. rihla-01.jpg
  4. rihla-03.jpg
  5. rihl-01.jpg
  6. rihl-02.jpg

Hello Guys, I made this illustration for Boardgame Cover named "Ibnu Batutah". The Boardgame is about an adventure of Ibnu Batutah, a moslem traveler who traveled around the world.

I really excited when approve this project. I made some exploration sketch and composition before rendering the final one. Hope you really like it :)

Revendeva
Revendeva
UI, Illustration, Branding, & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like