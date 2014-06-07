IMDb Logo Update

Tory Breakfast

A simple personal project I took on to kill some time, was on IMDb trying to figure out this movie to watch and got sidetracked as a logo idea popped into my head and then this masterpiece was born.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
