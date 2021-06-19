Lux Nova⚜️

Natural cosmetics e-shop redesign

Natural cosmetics e-shop redesign branding ui 2021 trends 2021 landingpage skin care skin cosmetics design typography web design uiux figma
Hi Dribbblers 🙃

This is my siple idea for the redesign of my favourite existing e-shop with natural high quality products - Havlikova Apoteka

If you are interested in collaboration, drop a few lines at luxnova78@gmail.com

Thanx & have a nice summer day 😊 🌴

