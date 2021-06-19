Anas Awad

magico | Landing page | website

Anas Awad
Anas Awad
  • Save
magico | Landing page | website branding website landing page landing ui design web design mobile design app design web ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 🔥
Magico platform for online courses

I hope you like my shot.
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!
-----------
Are you looking for someone to design your product?
Feel free to contact me
anas.awad1991@gmail.com

Anas Awad
Anas Awad

More by Anas Awad

View profile
    • Like