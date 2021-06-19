Can Berk Sanal

Pencil Drawing Website Landing Page

Pencil Drawing Website Landing Page ux web ui typography minimal design
This is a landing page for pencil drawing website.
Font types are Yellowtail and Lato.
You can access the website from https://blackandwhitewebsite.netlify.app/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
