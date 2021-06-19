Happy present the logo animation for Baldo lopez voiceover.

Animated logo by us.

I used easy stroke effect and alpha matte with easing to create lettering logo reveal

Contact us if you need logo animation : graphbea@gmail.com :)

＜a href="https://www.instagram.com/logo_animation_service/" rel="nofollow noreferrer"＞Instagram＜/a＞| ＜a href="https://www.behance.net/althaf_p" rel="nofollow noreferrer"＞Behance＜/a＞| ＜a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/althafp?sub_confirmation=1" rel="nofollow noreferrer"＞Youtube＜/a＞