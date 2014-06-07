Joshua Taylor

Evernote Clearly for Sony Reader

Evernote Clearly for Sony Reader sony evernote black and white clearly
This is an old one. A while back we put Evernote Clearly on the Sony Reader. As a part of that I made some graphics explaining what Evernote is and how to use it. It was a fun challenge to work within their colorspace with otherwise very colorful images.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
