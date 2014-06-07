Juanjo Marnetti

Free 8 Bit Icons

Free 8 Bit Icons free freebie freebies icon 8 bit bitmap
You can download these icons from here
http://www.mediafire.com/download/scy9wzjbop73zc3/8bit_Icons.eps

Feel free to use it anywhere, enjoy! However your credit will be appreciated. Don't redistribute this file on other source : )

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
    • Like