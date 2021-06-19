Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tri Aditya

Company Profile - Landing Page

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya
  • Save
Company Profile - Landing Page branding uiux hot new landing pages website company uxdesign uidesign trend2021 portfolio company company profile landing page design2021 ux design ui
Download color palette

Hi There!!

This is my exploration UI Company Profile Landing Page using figma.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: kangadit.dev@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: @kangadit._
🛍️ Portfolio: t.ly/fbyY

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya

More by Tri Aditya

View profile
    • Like