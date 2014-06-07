Aaron Humphreys

Football Predictor App UI

Football Predictor App UI brazil world cup world cup predictor football ui tournament football stats soccer predictor brazil yellow blue green
Who doesn't like the World Cup! As per title, a predictor app. Simple UI, tap-in your prediction for each match from group stages to end final. I wanted to pay homage to the classic Brazilian colour palette whilst trying to maintain the fun and electricity of the beautiful game.

Bonus content like viewing current standings, match results, statistics and create your own leagues. Pending update ;)

You can get it now, if you like: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/brazil-14-predictor/id881811505?ls=1&mt=8

