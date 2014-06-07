Football Predictor App UI

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Who doesn't like the World Cup! As per title, a predictor app. Simple UI, tap-in your prediction for each match from group stages to end final. I wanted to pay homage to the classic Brazilian colour palette whilst trying to maintain the fun and electricity of the beautiful game.
Bonus content like viewing current standings, match results, statistics and create your own leagues. Pending update ;)
You can get it now, if you like: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/brazil-14-predictor/id881811505?ls=1&mt=8