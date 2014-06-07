Raff Mars

Dalton Maag Blackletter

blackletter lettering
This is my final shot of this work. After all the close-ups, this is my lettering made when I was about to apply for a job on Dalton Maag.

Yes, I never applied for strange reasons but I ended with one of my works that I most like.

Hope you all like it.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
