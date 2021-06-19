Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora

Job Finder App Exploration

Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora
Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅 for Vektora
Job Finder App Exploration mobile mobile app design mobile app uiux clean ui userinterface uiuxdesign uidesigner uidesign job finder app job finder
Hi Dribbblers 🏀
This is my exploration for a job finder app
What do you think?

Let me know in the comment section below and don't forget to leave a like to show some support! Thanks!⁣ ✨

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

