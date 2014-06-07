Peel, a different sort of Twitter client

I recently co-founded a small software studio with a long-time friend and developer of mine. We've worked on a handful of client work so far, and just launched our own product this week at WWDC. It's called Peel, and it's a Twitter app for iOS, which lets you secretly follow people without them knowing. It just so happened that this week at WWDC I met @Ven who drafted me as well, so thanks to him!

If you're interested in checking out the app itself, you can go to http://usepeel.co/appstore or search "Peel". I'd love to hear what you think!