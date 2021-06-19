Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 033 - Customize Product

Day 33 of 100 Days of UI Challenge. The prompt was to create a customizable product...I'm eager to get back to skating, so I went with roller skates (decided not to go to in-depth with customization for now).

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
