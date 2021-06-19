Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahfuj Ahmed

tri-fold brochure

Mahfuj Ahmed
Mahfuj Ahmed
  • Save
tri-fold brochure graphic design branding brochuredesign typedaily market corporate business logo company profile anual report bifold trifold design template presentation magazine designerduden poster leaflet brochure design
Download color palette

Hello! This is a brochure design .
If you like my work I would be glad if you share it.
-----
I am available for new projects, so feel free to reach out. ⁠
-----
Let's work together!
Contact me at niel.sopniel@gmail.com

Mahfuj Ahmed
Mahfuj Ahmed

More by Mahfuj Ahmed

View profile
    • Like