Messy hair

Messy hair make up boy illustration boy man portrait man portrait illustration portrait messy hair messy texture hair lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
I just wanted to play with the texture of the hair and create a different look than usual.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

