Fiyin Adeniyi

Giovanni Fish Market

Fiyin Adeniyi
Fiyin Adeniyi
  • Save
Giovanni Fish Market lettermark mongram badge logo vintage vintage logo fish logo branding logo
Download color palette

Badge Logo for Giovanni Fish Market. A fish market based in Italy.
Looking for a new brand identity? Or to refresh your current one?
Shoot me an email designbyfiyin@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Fiyin Adeniyi
Fiyin Adeniyi

More by Fiyin Adeniyi

View profile
    • Like