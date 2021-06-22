Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samson Vowles🕺

ExerSize Mobile Game

ExerSize Mobile Game mobile game
Visual intelligence is a core skill in design.

This game is a fun way to improve your ability to analyse relationships between spaces.

This is my first game, let me know what you think! I appreciate all feedback.

https://delightfuldesignstudio.com/exersizegame

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Product Designer. Creating with care & craft.
