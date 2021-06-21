Samson Vowles🕺

ExerSize Game

ExerSize Game splash cream fun web design game
Visual intelligence is a core skill in design.

This game is a fun way to improve your ability to analyse relationships between spaces.

This is my first game, let me know what you think! I appreciate all feedback.

https://delightfuldesignstudio.com/exersizegame

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Product Designer. Creating with care & craft.
