Igor Pavlov

The Madison - Premium real estate website (UI/UX)

Igor Pavlov
Igor Pavlov
  • Save
The Madison - Premium real estate website (UI/UX)
Download color palette

Hello guys!👋

I am glad to share with you the redesign for premium real estate website of The Madison in Downtown London, United Kingdom.

Press "L" if you love it.

Full project: The Madison

--------------
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Igor Pavlov
Igor Pavlov

More by Igor Pavlov

View profile
    • Like