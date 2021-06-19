Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sastra Rianto

Travel App Landing Page

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto
  • Save
Travel App Landing Page mobile ui mobile app mobile design 3d motion graphics logo animation graphic design website illustration branding uiux uidesign travelapp travel mobile app design design ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hi Friends
This is my latest shoot on my Exploration Landing Page for Travel.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to like ❤ :)
Thank you !!

Available for project :
rsastra901@gmail.com

Thank you for your attention !!
Follow me on
Instagram

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto

More by Sastra Rianto

View profile
    • Like