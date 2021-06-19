Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manta_styles

Victorios Education

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Hire Me
  • Save
Victorios Education logo maker v lettering v concept monogram logo v logo ui app illustration letter icon minimal logo design branding
Victorios Education logo maker v lettering v concept monogram logo v logo ui app illustration letter icon minimal logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. 1178.png
  2. 1177.png

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like