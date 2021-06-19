The Big Sound: Music Services Landing Page

We did the web design of The big sound couple of month ago. Our job was to make First the value proposition pops. Second the website have list of Boutique songs for sell and need to have a small music player. To convert users into customers we had to make something appealing enough so that the users hit 'Play' and from their the overall music experience as engaging as possible.

The Big Sound is a community of professionals to help underground Latin Musicians. If you have a heartbroken story, a composition, simple idea or lyrics and want to make a music out of it they can help you with the productions, compositions, mixing & mastering of the song.

They also have a Boutique songs for sale. Just listen to the songs find your fav one and buy.

Note: We only did the design of this webpage, development was done by the client and we are not responsible for the live version.

