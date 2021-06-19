Choosing a marble slab for making some of the best marble statue

Choosing a marble slab for making some of the best marble statues of Hindu Gods is not a cakewalk. Selecting the right color, texture and density of the slab is extremely important.



Marble is a delicate kind of rock that can crack easily if mishandled. Marble is basically made up of carbonate minerals and calcite. Marble statues are world famous for their beauty, strength and resistance to fire and erosion. However, the best marble statue manufacturers always have to be very careful while selecting the slabs.



At times, it may happen that the marble slab breaks during transportation or shipping. While in some cases, the slab can get eroded due to pollution and other not so favorable conditions. These kinds of slabs are poorly made marble slabs as it isn’t very common for a marble slab to crack easily.



Another challenge for the marble statue manufacturers is to choose a marble slab that has almost no impurities in the white colour i.e. to create pure whaite marble statues. If a slab has an impurity, it may cause a hindrance in the beauty of the statue thus made. However, even if the manufacturer finds a slab with some impurities, it’s up to them as to how to incorporate the defect in such a way that it adds to the beauty of the marble statue and may not look odd to the viewers.



While there are several marble statue manufacturers around the world, some of the best ones can only be found in the Pink City of Rajasthan, Jaipur, where the supply of marble stone is in abundance thanks to the nearby marble mines. These marble statue manufacturers have the tendency to manufacture some of the world’s most awe inspiring white marble statues of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The beauty of these statues not only keeps the viewers awe struck, but also helps in adding to their devotion to their deity.



