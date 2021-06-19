Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Battle PAN

Rewards multi-stage target cartridges

Battle PAN
Battle PAN
  • Save
Rewards multi-stage target cartridges
Download color palette

Visual styles and dynamic effects are used to distinguish them, so as to enhance the mental perception of the targets at different stages of the drivers and stimulate them to continue to take orders.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Battle PAN
Battle PAN

More by Battle PAN

View profile
    • Like