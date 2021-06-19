Riki Pangestu Aji

Coworking Space Booking App Design

Riki Pangestu Aji
Riki Pangestu Aji
  • Save
Coworking Space Booking App Design character design appointment coworking space booking mobile dashboad application ux design branding app website ui flat illustration
Download color palette

Hi folks 🙌

this is my exploration about an Coworking Space Booking App Design. I tried to make an app dashboard that is simple and modern

What do you think ?
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😁

Connect with me : Instagram

Riki Pangestu Aji
Riki Pangestu Aji

More by Riki Pangestu Aji

View profile
    • Like