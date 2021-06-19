Widya Lestari

Exploration Mall Directory Mobile Web

Widya Lestari
Widya Lestari
  • Save
Exploration Mall Directory Mobile Web navigation figma mobile web directory mall mobile
Download color palette

An exploration for mall directory mobile web. Feel free to drop any feedback 😃

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Widya Lestari
Widya Lestari

More by Widya Lestari

View profile
    • Like