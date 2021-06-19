Uniby - Product Marketing Landing

Hello! 🖐

Uniby connects students through shared experiences.

We empower university students through digital technology to build real-life, meaningful connections.

After establishing the landing design, I decided to instil UI motion design to bring the page to life. These interactions were designed using Principle for Mac.

Check Uniby out:

https://uniby.app

We are available for new projects. Contact us!

Check out our:

Website | Behance | Instagram