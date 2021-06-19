Leo Rogers
iCustomWeb

Uniby - Product Marketing Landing

Leo Rogers
iCustomWeb
Leo Rogers for iCustomWeb
Hire Us
  • Save
Uniby - Product Marketing Landing motion graphics interaction design tech startup product landing page meetup app university app student app student
Download color palette
  1. Uniby Marketing Website.mp4
  2. Product Marketing Landing.jpg

Hello! 🖐
Uniby connects students through shared experiences.
We empower university students through digital technology to build real-life, meaningful connections.
After establishing the landing design, I decided to instil UI motion design to bring the page to life. These interactions were designed using Principle for Mac.

Check Uniby out:
https://uniby.app

We are available for new projects. Contact us!
Check out our:
Website | Behance | Instagram

iCustomWeb
iCustomWeb
Captivating online experiences for corporates & startups.
Hire Us

More by iCustomWeb

View profile
    • Like