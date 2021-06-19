Akhil Thomson Roy

Healthy.fy

Akhil Thomson Roy
Akhil Thomson Roy
  • Save
Healthy.fy firstuidesign figma designs minimal figma health stay healthy branding
Download color palette

Workout Website UI
Designed in Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Akhil Thomson Roy
Akhil Thomson Roy

More by Akhil Thomson Roy

View profile
    • Like