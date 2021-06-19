Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 001 - Sign up

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign up dark theme dark ui dailyui dailyui 001 daily dark mode music concert music challenge web design login sign up signup ux
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋

This is my first shot on Dribbble. It is a part of Daily UI challenge.

The first day challenge is to design a Sign up page/modal. So I have designed a Sign up modal for a Live Music Concert. Hope you like it.

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like