CITY

CITY flat illustration adobe illustrator adobe color digital art illustration architecture artwork building vector art vector illustration modern illustration new york art metropolitan urban city
I have always been fascinated by urban setups. They have a sense of beauty within chaos. Inspired from different views of New York city I created this illustration.

