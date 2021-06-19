Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

Juice Brand Website Design

Juice Brand Website Design popular premiere pro photoshop figma after effects ecommerce website website animation ui ux design
Hey guys,
Today, I'm very excited to share with you my new fun & creative header design with super cool smooth animation I've been working on.
Check the fresh web design that will add a pinch of natural brightness to your day. Here's an eye-catching website created to promote a brand of natural juices.

What you think about this concept design ? Let me Know.
Feel free to give your feedback also like, share and follow us for regular updates.

I hope you enjoy it!
Thanks for watching!

👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro

