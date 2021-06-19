Saumya Sagar

Dark Theme Music Player

Saumya Sagar
Saumya Sagar
  • Save
Dark Theme Music Player
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers,
Here's my new minimal Music Player app exploration.
.
.
.
.
Hope you like it :)
Stay tuned for more ✨

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Saumya Sagar
Saumya Sagar

More by Saumya Sagar

View profile
    • Like