Moko Ko Studio

Sticker Mockup

Moko Ko Studio
Moko Ko Studio
  • Save
Sticker Mockup 3d photoshop 2d characterdesign illustration character mockup
Download color palette

Sticker Mockup

Hi Dribbble 👋

I created this character for my project Fantasy Club
you could buy my stuff on Mokokostudio.redbubble.com

More in My Instagram
@mokokostudio

I would appreciate it if you could help to spread the word.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Moko Ko Studio
Moko Ko Studio

More by Moko Ko Studio

View profile
    • Like