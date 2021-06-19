Moko Ko Studio

Stickers Pizza Box

Stickers Pizza Box
Stickers Pizza Box

Hi Dribbble 👋

I created this character for my project Fantasy Club
you could buy my stuff on https://Mokokostudio.redbubble.com
More in My Instagram
@mokokostudio

I would appreciate it if you could help to spread the word.

