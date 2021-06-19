Srivathson Thyagarajan

Japanese train station calendar interface

Japanese train station calendar interface vector city metro booking interface scheduling station train japanese design dailyuichallenge concept ux
Day #19 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the nineteenth shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to design an calendar-scheduling interface for a Japanese train station. Well, here it is.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
