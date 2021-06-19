Aditya Tiwari

Sign Up Daily UI 001

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Sign Up Daily UI 001 uxdesign uidesign challenges web design app design singin design web sign up daily ui login screen app screen
Download color palette

Hey Everyone! 👋
I've chosen to do #DailyUI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve 📈

Day 1 Challenge is a Create a sign-up page, or app screen related to signing up, and I choose to throw in a sign-in page as well since it's not much different 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of DailyUI!

If you enjoyed it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like